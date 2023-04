ELK HORN — The 2023 Tivoli Fest King and Queen are Wayne and Janell Hansen. They were accompanied by Prince and Princess Theo King and Laila Niklasen.

Tivoli Fest 2023 committee held a Staley’s Chicken Dinner Friday along with the coronation of the king and queen.

Janelle was the first-ever Tivoli Princess in 1981.

Tivoli Fest will be held May 26 and 27. The theme this year is “Skål to Tivoli Fest.”