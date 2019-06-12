Today is deadline for adoption applications

REGIONAL – Today, Friday, Dec. 6 is the deadline to submit applications for families wishing to be adopted this holiday season. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 16 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 – families can pick them up anytime from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees are listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1017 7th Street, Harlan, Ia. 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

The adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive.

As of press time, there were no families needing adopted as all families had been adopted. Check with West Central Community Action for updates and check this week’s Harlan News-Advertiser for updates.

To be Adopted

46) Male, 13; Female, 12; Male, 8; Female, 3; adopted by Medivac

47) Male, 16; Male, 15; adopted by Shelby County State Bank employees

48) Male, 6; Male, 6; Female, 5; adopted by HCES

49) Female, 11; Female, 10; adopted by Shelby County State Bank employees

50) Female, 2; adopted by anonymous

51) Female, 15; Female, 12; Female, 7; Male, 2; adopted by Schaben Insurance & Financial, Inc.

52) Male, 5; adopted by Amanda Brewer

53) Male, 10; Female, 7; Female, 5

54) Male, 13; Male, 8; Male, newborn

55) Male, 77; Male, 12; Female, 11; Female, 8; Female, 2; adopted by Fresh Encounter Fellowship

56) Male, 6; Female, 2; adopted by Concerned Hourly Department

57) Male, 17; Male, 15; Female, 14; adopted by SCSB employees

58) Female, 13; adopted by anonymous

59) Male, 8

60) Female, 81; adopted by SCSB employees

61) Female, 6; Female, 3; adopted by SCSB employees

62) Female, 17; adopted by SCSB employees