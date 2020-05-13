TOP ACADEMIC STUDENTS HONORED

REGIONAL -- Ten students will graduate this week with the highest distinction at Harlan Community High School, ranked as the top senior students at HCHS based on grade point average.

The students are being recognized during a virtual graduation video to be released Sunday, May 17 via Harlan Municipal Utilities and Farmers Mutual Cooperative Telephone Company (more details in the NA on Friday).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and schools canceled for the remainder of the current academic year, the in-person graduation ceremony tentatively is postponed until Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

The annual senior awards ceremony has been changed this year as well. It tentatively will be released in digital format on Wednesday, May 13, postponed from an in-person event that was originally scheduled for May 6.

Those students earning highest academic honors include Abigail Alberti (Todd and Jacqueline), Harlan; Rachel Anderson (Bill and Rhonda), Defiance; Danielle Arkfeld (Jayme and Shirley), Panama; Lucy Borkowski (Steve and Holly), Irwin; Ainsley Christensen (Michael and Emily), Harlan; Emma Erlbacher (David and Jolene), Harlan; Samuel Heileson (Bret and Tammie), Harlan; Elise Juhl (Kenny and Cynthia), Irwin; Courtney Mumm (Mike and Connie), Harlan; and Anna Nelson (Corey Nelson and Cara Cacy), Harlan.

Harlan Community High School is graduating approximately 107 students in 2020.

The Class of 2020 Motto is Nothing we do changes the past - everything we do changes the future.

The class colors are Cardinal Red and Marvel Black, and the class flower is the White Rose tipped with Red.