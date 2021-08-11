Top Priority? Protecting Property Rights

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

COUNTY – Protecting property rights has to be a key component of the proposal by an Iowa firm to construct a carbon dioxide capture pipeline that, if approved, will make its way through five Midwest states including Iowa, and from north to south through Shelby County, local officials and landowners are saying.

Affected landowners and county officials are getting their first glimpse at the Midwest Carbon Express Co2 carbon dioxide capture project, and initial thoughts from some, including Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel, center on property rights and any future potential for using eminent domain to secure land if not offered voluntarily through negotiations.

“You keep skirting around the eminent domain part, but if the majority doesn’t want that, I hope you consider moving it someplace else and not force this on the landowners,” Kenkel told Quinn Slaven of Summit Carbon Solutions (parent company for the project), who was invited to share more about the project at the Tuesday, Nov. 2 supervisors meeting.

“I’m not for or against this. I’m not against change; people trying to make money, but I have concerns with people’s property rights. I’m here to protect that.”

Kenkel said if the company gets all property owners on board to be part of the project, fine; but it shouldn’t be forced.

“They shouldn’t be forced to have something on their property they don’t want, especially when it doesn’t benefit all of us as a public purpose,” Kenkel said.

