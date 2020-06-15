TOWER MAINTENANCE
HARLAN -- Utility Services Group (USG), utility maintenance company serving water providers across the United States, is performing work this month on the 12th Street water tower as part of an all-inclusive service agreement with Harlan Municipal Utilities. The tank is being power washed, primed and painted.
According to USG, “The exterior finish color is called Tank White. A color that has a very high gloss with a hint of blue. On sunny days, it will look a bright white, but is known to look a light blue on cloudy days.”
The paint is an aliphatic acrylic polyurethane coating commonly used on exterior surfaces, such as water tanks, and known to be resistant to water and ultra-violet rays.
As part of the agreement, USG already updated certain physical aspects of the original design to meet modern safety standards. The top railing height, replacing a cap vent and permanently securing a maintenance ladder. The tower was built in 1961 and holds 500,000 gallons of treated water.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)