Trails Board Applying for REC Grant

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors will act as the fiscal sponsor for a grant that would help fund a trails project in Shelby County, if awarded.

Joe Rueschenberg with Sundquist Engineering explained that the Shelby County Trails Board is applying for a $251,825 grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation through the Iowa State Recreation Trails Program.

If funded, the grant would help the project come closer to fruition, as total cost for the project is $1,007,310.

“We have to have the county as our fiscal agent,” Rueschenberg said, and all grant funds would be passed through to the local trails group.

