Train and grain truck collide killing one

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY – One fatality was reported after a train and semi accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 510 Street and Rosewood south of Walnut.

Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen said the a 911 call came in about 2:30 p.m. about a semi impacting a train, and when first responders got to the scene the truck was engulfed in flames.

The train was traveling eastbound and the semi was traveling southbound. The semi was found approximately 100 to 150 yards away from the intersection, possibly dragged by the train. Theulen said there were at least two railroad cars derailed from the accident