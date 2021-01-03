Home / Home

TRAINING BURN

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 3:32pm admin

TENNANT -- Firefighters from the Harlan Fire Department and Shelby Fire and Rescue participated in a training burn Saturday, Feb. 27 in Tennant.  New firefighters got the chance to see what it’s like to battle a fire from inside the structure as well as from the outside.
The building was donated for fire training.

 

