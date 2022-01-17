Travel the world via Lied Irwin Public Library

By Molly Blanco, News Reporter

IRWIN -- If you want to travel the world from the comfort of your home, look no further than the Lied Irwin Public Library.

The library board members suggest you take a trip to anywhere in the world by picking up a good book at the library.

“There is no better way to go on vacation than to get into a book,” said Caryl McMahon, president of the library board.

Karen Plagman, the long-time librarian in Irwin, said she loves to get lost in a story.

“I call myself an armchair traveller. I travel to a lot of places through a book,” Plagman said. “If you come into the library, you can go anywhere in this world.”

Full article in the Tribune!