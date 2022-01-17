Home / Home

Travel the world via Lied Irwin Public Library

Mon, 01/17/2022 - 11:23am admin
Molly Blanco, Reporter

By Molly Blanco, News Reporter
    IRWIN -- If you want to travel the world from the comfort of your home, look no further than the Lied Irwin Public Library.
    The library board members suggest you take a trip to anywhere in the world by picking up a good book at the library.
    “There is no better way to go on vacation than to get into a book,” said Caryl McMahon, president of the library board.
    Karen Plagman, the long-time librarian in Irwin, said she loves to get lost in a story.
    “I call myself an armchair traveller. I travel to a lot of places through a book,” Plagman said. “If you come into the library, you can go anywhere in this world.”

