Tree limbs and tarp caused Harlan outage
HARLAN - High winds moved through the area the morning of Monday, August 10th causing downed tree limbs and flying debris.
In several locations, a tarp and large tree branches were blown into the 69kv transmission line that encompasses our community. The circuit breakers in three substations did their job and were tripped around 9:30 a.m.
HMU protocol in this type of emergency restoration requires HMU crews to inspect and clear the lines and inspect all substation equipment before resetting breakers and re-energizing the system.
All HMU customers had electrical service restored by 11 a.m.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)