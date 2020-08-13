Tree limbs and tarp caused Harlan outage

HARLAN - High winds moved through the area the morning of Monday, August 10th causing downed tree limbs and flying debris.

In several locations, a tarp and large tree branches were blown into the 69kv transmission line that encompasses our community. The circuit breakers in three substations did their job and were tripped around 9:30 a.m.

HMU protocol in this type of emergency restoration requires HMU crews to inspect and clear the lines and inspect all substation equipment before resetting breakers and re-energizing the system.

All HMU customers had electrical service restored by 11 a.m.