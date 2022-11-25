A tree moves to the square

HARLAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Christmas tree made its way across town to the square. Mike and Tammy Kolbe donated the tree.

Street superintendent Jeff Musich said the decision on what tree becomes the holiday tree depends on if they see one they may ask if people are willing to donate or if people volunteer.

“Some tell us they have trees we might be interested in,” he said. “We might have a few stored up.”

It’s not a quick process, but it’s been done for more than 30 years. It takes precision to hook up the tree, cut it, place it on the truck and begin the convoy to its place on the square.

Once at the square, it is lifted up and the trunk is carved to make sure it will fit in the stand.

“If we can have it up town by 9 a.m., then we trim the branches and make sure it fits in the stand. When it’s already in the air we have another bucket truck come in and we just turn it and wrap the lights around it, set it in the stand and secure it,” Musich said. “Everyone knows what they are doing.”

It’s a team effort between the city and the utilities department. Decorating the square was also a community effort with REC decorating the area recently.