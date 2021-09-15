Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-17-15
Highlights from Tri-Center's three-set win over IKM-Manning last night. Watch for more photos in the NA on the street Thursday afternoon. Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-17-15
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95