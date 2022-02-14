Trial April 26 on Tri-Center teacher’s sexual exploitation, dissemination charges
NEOLA – A teacher and coach in the Tri-Center (Neola) School District charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors has had April 26 set as the date for her jury trial.
Ag/FFA Teacher and Girls Softball Coach Josie Mae McMinemee, 26, Shelby, had a preliminary hearing February 3, and will be arraigned on the charges March 14 in Pottawattamie County District Court.
