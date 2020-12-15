Trial by Combat’s Ostrom plans to seek Kansas mayor position
HARLAN – Shelby County residents may remember a Kansas man who challenged his ex-wife and her attorney, both of Harlan, earlier this year to a duel in hand-to-hand combat style with melee weapons, who says now he will seek public office in an effort to argue for judicial openness and the rights of individuals in similar custody disputes.
David Zachary Ostrom, Paola, KS, continues his family legal and custody matter in Shelby County District Court this month with trial set for Friday, Dec. 18.
