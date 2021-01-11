Trick or Treating at Nishna Bend!

CORLEY -- Nishna Bend Recreation Area held its annual trick-or-treating event at the campground and cabins. It’s the fifth year of the event, which was held October 8.

All 18 campsites and both cabins were decorated. People walked through and trick or treated at the campsites and cabins. There were approximately 675 people in attendance.

Highlights here: Little Edward Scissor hands is Maple Wendl; one of the displays at the event; trick-or-treaters Keara Roelofs and Bella Roelofs with Laila Niklasen in the background; Pirates Tim and Dianne Blum; and strongman Ian Goehring. Trick-or-treaters check out the display.