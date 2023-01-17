Trivia night success brings awareness

AREA — Early estimates of funds raised for Break the Silence trivia night Saturday are more than $15,000 for the event.

All proceeds from this event will go to Colleen’s Dream Foundation for Ovarian Cancer Research for an early screening-tool and better treatment options.

The winning trivia team was “With the Band.” Team members included Todd and Angela Bladt, Trent and Jenni Svendsen, Mitch and Kate Petersen, James Palma and Dean Mosher.

The Best Theme team was “Glow With the Flow.” Team members included Kevin and Jahde Osborn, Russ and Leah Blenkinsop, Brandt and Heidi Langer, and Gabe and Paula Baughman.

The evening started with social hour and meal catered by Dustin Bruck of the Westphalia Klubhaus.

Sixteen teams competed in eight rounds of trivia with mini games of chance, a silent auction and a live auction in between. Tom Conry was the emcee of the evening and John Schaben provided the auctioneer services along with Osborn Auction donating Bidding Tickets for the event.

To date, the Break the Silence for Nadine fundraisers, HCHS Teal Outs, and Myrtue Medical Center fundraisers have raised over $275,000 to Colleen’s Dream Foundation.