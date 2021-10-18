Trophies presented to Punt, Pass & Kick winners
EXIRA -- Winners in the Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton Punt, Pass & Kick competition were honored during the Spartan football game last Friday. Pictured L to R are front: Lane Christensen, Owen Johnson, Charlie Ratigan, Greta Boysen, Staci Partridge, Mary Eldal, Forrest Smith, Caden Akers, Ryder Andersen, Skyla Rasmussen and Lexi Brown. Back L to R -- Zoey Rasmussen, Nora Bieker, Trent Young, Thomas Petersen, Bridger Smith, Addi Wiemann, Andi Riesgaard, Joei Carlile and Brooklyn Snyder.
Full article in the Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95