Troy's, Milk & Honey make Travel Iowa's 2021 Top 10 Burger list

COUNTY -- Travel Iowa has ranked two Shelby County restaurants among its top 10 best burger joints.

Troy’s Bar and Grill, Earling, comes in at #3 while Milk & Honey, Harlan, ranks #9 on the Travel Iowa list.

Of Troy’s, Travel Iowa says Troy’s serves up juicy tenderloins and delicious chicken wings, but its specialty is the mouth watering burgers. “Voted one of the top 10 burgers in Iowa in 2020, this bar & grill offers a range of beer and cocktail specials. And if you’re feeling adventurous, be sure to try out Troy’s Homer Burger, a breakfast-centric meal with bacon, egg, cheese and a hamburger patty served on two glazed donuts.”

For Milk & Honey, Travel Iowa calls it a great farm-to-table option. The restaurant specializes in breakfast and lunch options, but also serves burgers so good that “you might just consider ordering one at 8 a.m.

“You can trust that Milk & Honey is using fresh, local ingredients for both their traditional options like the hamburger and bacon cheeseburger, as well as more unique offerings like the brunch burger or bean and beer burger. As a bonus, you can enjoy your meal in the comfortable dining area of the former lobby of the famous Saylor Hotel in Harlan’s historical district.”

A number of other burger joints from across Iowa dot the Travel Iowa top 10.