Trump wins Iowa Republican Caucus

SHELBY COUNTY — Donald Trump won “The first in the Nation” Republican presidential caucus held throughout Iowa on Monday, in the coldest caucus on record.

The former president secured 69% of the 477 votes cast in the Shelby County caucus, held at Veterans Auditorium. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won 10% in the county, and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley earned 12%.

Statewide, more than 56,000 votes were for Trump, more than 50% in the state. He won 20 delegates. DeSantis won eight delegates and Haley seven. One thousand, two hundred and fifteen national delegates are needed to win the nomination.

Shelby County Republican Chairman Larry Madson said with the weather conditions, he was happy with the turnout.

“In comparison, in 2016, we had 774 in attendance, but it was a beautiful evening and the temperature that day was in the 50’s. I was very pleased with the enthusiastic crowd that showed up,” Madson said.

“From my perspective, I thought it went wonderfully.”

Madson was also happy Iowa Republicans maintained the “first in the Nation” status.

“We had a lot of the candidates stop in Shelby County prior to the caucus,” he said. “It gives you a good idea of who the person running is once you meet them and shake their hand.”

Iowa Democrats changed its caucus format from previous years. For the first time, this year the caucus consisted of two parts.

One part is the mail-in expression of Presidential preference. Iowa Democrats are able to request a presidential preference card through the mail or online. The last day to request a preference card is February 19, 2024. More information may be found at https://iowademocrats.org/caucus/

The other part was the in-person precinct caucuses, which was held at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center’s Community Room for Shelby County Democrats on Monday. Shelby County Democrats Chair Ellen Walsh-Rosmann said platforms discussed included water usage and sustainability, child nutrition, making the caucus easier for those who are working and renewable energy.