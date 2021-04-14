TRUMPET MASTER

ELK HORN – Pep band is where it’s at for Exira/EH-K trumpeter Blake Petersen.

The music is just a blast to perform.

“It’s mostly the fun songs I get to play,” Petersen said. “I always look forward to playing pep band every year during basketball, along with the rest of the band. Seven Nation Army is always my favorite to play.

“The thing I enjoy most is the satisfaction of everyone enjoying our performances, whether it’s pep band, honor bands, marching band, or our regular concerts.”

Petersen hopes to carry on his talents as a musician to the next level and be involved in the pep band at Iowa State University. That will come after a stellar high school career that has seen him receive numerous accolades.

Three years selected for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band and Simpson College Honor Wind Festival, as well as the conference honor band for four years, Petersen also has played taps for both the Exira and Elk Horn American Legion Posts.

Performing music never gets old for the Spartan senior. He picked up the trumpet in fifth grade after seeing others give it a try, and after getting used to it, he thought it would be the perfect instrument for him.

Petersen’s first band director, Rick Nielsen, was a huge influence in getting him started in his band career.

“He helped me to attend my first honor band at Buena Vista University at Storm Lake in seventh grade,” Petersen said. “Don Struve has also been a huge influence on my band career.

“I have taken trumpet lessons from Don, and he has helped me the most in preparing for honor bands, district solo contests, and overall improvement in my trumpet playing throughout my high school career.”

Join the Band

Petersen says he’s a classic rock fan. “Queen has always been my favorite band to listen to,” he said.

One year at the conference honor band festival, the group played a compilation of Queen music, “which definitely made my night.”

He digs the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, and Green Day.

Learning to play an instrument takes a bunch of self motivation and years of practice, Petersen said, but when you find the right style that fits you and make it fun, you’ll be set. He encourages youngsters to give it a try.

“Music in general is a huge talent/skill to build up,” he said. “It can be a passion that can stay with you for the rest of your life.

“You can approach band/music in a number of ways, all of which will be beneficial. If you think you’re going to enjoy it, you will.”

Preparation for honor bands and contests also take a lot of dedication. Learning the music, preparing for auditions for months, and learning the scales and exercises take patience and persistence, but it’s worth it when you get to perform with other talented musicians, he said.

Jessica Allen joined the Exira/EH-K district as band director in January, and says Petersen is a huge role model for the younger kids just forming an interest in band, as well as for those already in the program.

“Blake is just a hard worker, focused and dedicated to the music and the band itself,” she said.

Allen graduated from Coe College in 2017 with a Bachelors in Music Education, taught band at Calamus-Wheatland and subbed for area schools before catching on at Exira/EH-K. She’s excited to see the growth of the program.

“The music program is small but mighty, and has been working very hard to overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” Allen said. “I am excited to begin recruiting fourth grade for the incoming beginning band, programming for marching and jazz band, and to hold in-person concerts again.”