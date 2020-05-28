Tuesday, June 2 is Primary Election Day

COUNTY -- Shelby County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, June 2 to cast ballots in this year’s primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at regular polling places, shown at right.

More than 2,000 residents already have voted absentee for the primary election, a large turnout as compared to the previous presidential election year primary four years ago. Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said despite the large number of absentee ballots, he does expect some residents to vote in-person, although the turnout likely will be lighter.

For those who do vote in person, there are no specific guidelines like having to wear a mask. However, Maxwell and poll officials are asking voters to practice social distancing (maintain six foot distance) and suggest masks for those willing to wear them.

Where Can I Vote in Person?

Absentee Courthouse, Harlan

Jackson/Center/Lincoln/Cass Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan

Clay/Monroe Elk Horn City Hall

Douglas/Greeley/Jefferson/Polk Irwin Comm. Bldg.

Fairview/Shelby Shelby Comm. Hall

Grove/Union/Washington/Westphalia Earling Fire Hall

Harlan Wards 1-4 Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan