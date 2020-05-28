Tuesday, June 2 is Primary Election Day
COUNTY -- Shelby County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, June 2 to cast ballots in this year’s primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at regular polling places, shown at right.
More than 2,000 residents already have voted absentee for the primary election, a large turnout as compared to the previous presidential election year primary four years ago. Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said despite the large number of absentee ballots, he does expect some residents to vote in-person, although the turnout likely will be lighter.
For those who do vote in person, there are no specific guidelines like having to wear a mask. However, Maxwell and poll officials are asking voters to practice social distancing (maintain six foot distance) and suggest masks for those willing to wear them.
Where Can I Vote in Person?
Absentee Courthouse, Harlan
Jackson/Center/Lincoln/Cass Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan
Clay/Monroe Elk Horn City Hall
Douglas/Greeley/Jefferson/Polk Irwin Comm. Bldg.
Fairview/Shelby Shelby Comm. Hall
Grove/Union/Washington/Westphalia Earling Fire Hall
Harlan Wards 1-4 Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)