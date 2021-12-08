HARLAN – Brian Byrnes of Brick Wall Gallery in downtown Harlan knows the local art presence in the Harlan area is strong, and he wants the broader community to experience it on a regular basis.

This desire to amplify the presence of local art is behind the launch of a new running exhibit that started August 5 called Two Artists – Two Weekends. The first installation is running Thursday night through Saturday afternoon the first two weeks of August.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to head downtown this weekend.

“Two Artists – Two Weekends will give Harlan and other southwest Iowa communities the opportunity to view and appreciate art and artists on a regular basis,” said Byrnes. “The first two weeks of each month will feature two artists and their unique work.

“We look forward to your support.”

