Home / Home

Two new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:34am admin

    COUNTY -- Two new COVID-10 cases were reported in Shelby County Thursday morning, April 16.  Seven of nine confirmed cases have fully recovered, reports Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health.
    There are 74 negative results with four pending.
    Statewide, the number of confirmed cases continues to grow.  Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reports that there are 2,141 cases in Iowa with 60 deaths as of Thursday morning.  The largest outbreak of coronavirus appeared this week at a Columbus Junction Tyson meat processing plant, where 186 individuals have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
    Long-term care facilities continue to be hard hit as well in Iowa.  Nine care centers in Iowa report a total of 281 cases as of Wednesday.  More than half of the 60 Iowa residents who have died of coronavirus were residents of long-term care centers.
    There still is no shelter-in-place order from the governor, but she is urging Iowans to stay home and social distance.

 

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases    9

Nearby Counties
Harrison County    12
Crawford County    6
Audubon County    1
Pottawattamie County    18
Monona County    6
Carroll County    1
Cass County    1

Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa    2,141
Deaths    60
Total Tested    20.675

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here