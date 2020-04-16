Two new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
COUNTY -- Two new COVID-10 cases were reported in Shelby County Thursday morning, April 16. Seven of nine confirmed cases have fully recovered, reports Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health.
There are 74 negative results with four pending.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases continues to grow. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reports that there are 2,141 cases in Iowa with 60 deaths as of Thursday morning. The largest outbreak of coronavirus appeared this week at a Columbus Junction Tyson meat processing plant, where 186 individuals have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Long-term care facilities continue to be hard hit as well in Iowa. Nine care centers in Iowa report a total of 281 cases as of Wednesday. More than half of the 60 Iowa residents who have died of coronavirus were residents of long-term care centers.
There still is no shelter-in-place order from the governor, but she is urging Iowans to stay home and social distance.
COVID-19 Statistics
Shelby County Cases 9
Nearby Counties
Harrison County 12
Crawford County 6
Audubon County 1
Pottawattamie County 18
Monona County 6
Carroll County 1
Cass County 1
Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa 2,141
Deaths 60
Total Tested 20.675
