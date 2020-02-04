Two Shelby County nurses stranded in Peru

TRUJILLO, PERU – Halfway across the globe, two Myrtue Medical Center emergency room nurses this week have some sound advice for Shelby County residents now that there are three local confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Self-isolation works,” says Frannie DeLauter. “I think people still don’t think this is as big of a threat as it really is.

“Talking to co-workers at home, they are preparing for the worst. This is likely the calm before the storm.”

From 3,590 miles away in Trujillo, Peru, where DeLauter and Gretchen King are stuck with no way home in the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair is telling Harlan-area residents to heed the warnings about this virus, and to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus locally and across Iowa and Nebraska.

They have Shelby County residents on their minds, wanting to keep them safe and healthy – even as they sit isolated themselves on the west coast of South America.

“I know this sounds like doom and gloom, but in order to flatten the curve, people simply have to stay home and try to isolate,” DeLauter said.

“The healthcare system cannot handle such a sudden influx of patients needing to be placed on ventilators, and I pray every day that we as medical professionals will never have to make the choice which patient ‘deserves’ to be on a ventilator simply based on their age and medical conditions.

“It has to be a horrible choice to have to make.”

Stranded, quarantined

DeLauter and King left the United States February 28 as part of a medical Spanish immersion program through Medical Electives. They are both registered nurses (RNs) who work the emergency room at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. DeLauter also works for CHI at Mercy in Council Bluffs in the float pool and as a forensic nurse examiner.

King has worked at MMC for three years and DeLauter six.

The Medical Electives program allows medical professionals to spend some weeks not only being completely immersed in Spanish through seven hours of classroom time daily, but also provides opportunities to work health clinics and participate in hospital rotations.

Medical Electives was scheduled to run for four weeks, followed by an additional week planned for sightseeing and traveling. However, on March 15, the Peruvian president announced the start of a 15-day quarantine over COVID-19, and a travel ban that left little time for the Medical Electives group and other foreigners in the country to find a flight home. DeLauter said so far 2,300 Americans have been repatriated, with about 2,800 more waiting a return.

The Medical Electives group numbers 17 from throughout the U.S., New Zealand, Germany and England.

“There was really no possible way for us to catch one of those last flights,” DeLauter explained. “All international flights in and out of Peru to the U.S. originate in Lima, a nine-hour drive from Trujillo.

“Many people in the Lima area did rush to the airport; most were turned away unless they already had a scheduled flight. So we started the quarantine period.”

As soon as the announcement was made that Sunday evening, businesses started preparing for the shutdown. Taxis were still running, but would not have been an option to take group members to Lima.

“Buses were no longer running,” DeLauter said. “We also would have been worried that we would get to Lima and not be able to get on a flight, which proved to be true for many, and then would have had to try and find a hostel or hotel to stay.”

They are located in Trujillo, in the La Libertad region in northwestern Peru. The area has roughly one million inhabitants, and the group immediately went there upon arrival.

The medical group actually found out on March 11 its weekly health clinic would be canceled. “We were not that surprised at that time, since that particular health clinic was scheduled to be at a nursing home and they felt it may not be safe to treat elderly people,” DeLauter explained. A day later they learned nobody from the program would be allowed to work in hospitals any longer, and the final day of the Spanish class was March 13.

“Since then we have been limited to our houses, though our program instructors continue to send us daily Spanish lessons to work on,” she said.

They are fortunate to be “stranded” with their host family, who they said are making them feel comfortable and reassure them they are welcome to stay as long as they need to. “They provide us with three meals a day, though in order to try and help alleviate the strain, we have cooked a few times as well.”

Peruvians taking quarantine seriously

As of early this week, Peru had 852 cases of COVID-19, with only 40 ventilators nationwide, though they are working diligently to produce more. Said DeLauter, “It was handled very, very quickly here and the decision to shut down was made early, which I feel has contained the spread significantly.”

As of day two of the quarantine, a curfew was enacted from 4 p.m.-5 a.m. each night. “We are told that going outside during these hours could result in being arrested,” DeLauter said. “We are allowed to go to the grocery store nearby for essentials, though it is highly encouraged to wear a mask.”

About 95 percent of the people who do go outside wear masks and gloves. Essential employees do as well.

Residents are ordered to isolate themselves, follow laws and restrictions and they do it. DeLauter said the people are amazing. “Every night at the start of curfew at 4 p.m., every neighborhood plays the Peruvian national anthem, and people cheer and clap to support healthcare workers providing care to sick Peruvians,” she said.

“We have also witnessed people hanging out of their windows when a group of police cars go by, cheering and clapping loudly and yelling ‘Viva La Policia!’”

Trying to get home

As of Tuesday, March 31, King and DeLauter had been on lockdown for 15 days, and an extension of that lockdown and travel ban has been issued through April 12. There is talk of another extension as well.

“Initially, communication from the U.S. embassy in Lima was atrocious,” they said. “Most of the embassy staff was evacuated out of the country on the very first flight allowed to leave the country after the start of the lockdown.”

“The Trujillo region is next on the list for repatriation flights, but communication still is sketchy. Some people have gotten notification of their flight info as late as midnight and are expected to be at the embassy for flight check-in at 7 a.m. There have been many instances of some family members being booked onto flights, while others are left behind.”

Medically fragile and other older adults, as well as unaccompanied minors, are supposed to be the first returned to the U.S.

“We are patiently waiting for our email and hoping to be able to return together,” said DeLauter. “We are told that we will likely need to be bussed to Lima from Trujillo and there are really no guarantees that we will be put on the next flight out of Lima after arrival there.”

Family communication

Social media has been a blessing for the pair. They use Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp to visit and keep posted. They can videochat with their Medical Electives group and their families.

“We do have wifi in our house, though sometimes it is spotty,” DeLauter explained. “We were fortunate enough to be provided with a Peruvian SIM card by Medical Electives so we also have a Peruvian number we can receive regular calls from. Supposedly, this is the number the embassy will call to notify us of our flight.”

Back home, DeLauter has her husband, Don, and two children, Alex, 10, and Maggie, 18 waiting for her return. King said her family is eager for her return, but also wants the two of them to be safe.

It’s been difficult seeing what each day brings.

Said King, “The hardest part has been not knowing when we will get to leave. It could be tomorrow or in two weeks.”

Added DeLauter, “It’s been hard not being home to help do what we do as nurses – care for the sick. We are definitely not used to sitting around doing nothing.

“We were disappointed that this opportunity of a lifetime, to spend five weeks in a foreign country to learn the language, ended this way, but again, everything happens for a reason. We are glad that we weren’t alone in this and have each other to keep company.”

Backlash

While social media is a blessing, it also has been disappointing, providing people who hide behind computer screens the opportunity to criticize their decision to travel abroad. DeLauter said when they left, there were no cases in the U.S.

“I always do my research before traveling, and as many of my friends can attest, I travel a lot,” she said. “When we left the U.S., Peru was considered a travel advisory 2, which just recommends practicing increased caution, though all of the information was related to crime, not necessarily the COVID-19 virus.”

“We definitely felt it was safe to travel.”

DeLauter said she also disagrees with assertions that travelers got caught, were late with their flights and just didn’t make it in time.”

“We were not given adequate time to even attempt to leave Peru,” she said. “We also want to say that in no way are we expecting any handouts. The government organized repatriation flights require us to sign a promissory note to pay back the cost of the flight, though we will not be told what that amount will be until a later date.” It could be from $800-$1,800.

“Our original flight was canceled due to the travel ban, and there does not appear to be any reimbursement for that flight,” she added. “We are also happy to self-quarantine for an additional 14 days upon our arrival home, if that is what is recommended by the CDC/WHO/State of Iowa to keep our families, patients and others in Harlan safe.”

Positives

Despite the situation, King and DeLauter say being stranded in Peru has had its upside. The country is amazing. “We have been humbled by the kindness shown to us by our host family and many others,” DeLauter said.

“We were glad that we at least got to experience one health clinic at the men’s prison of Trujillo. We have definitely improved our Spanish.”

Personally, the two have learned patience, something DeLauter says her friends will laugh at as they expected her to make one phone call to the U.S. Embassy in Peru and get the help she needed immediately.

“That unfortunately has not been the case, though I noticed that this was the general consensus among our foreign friends,” DeLauter said. “We heard statements such as ‘You’re American; you’ll be the first ones out; they’ll come to get you right away.’ I have learned to just sit back, try to relax, and understand that this is a situation this world has not faced during our generation, and it’s a massive situation that affects not just a few people here or there, but millions around the world.”

LATE UPDATE!!

On Tuesday, March 31, the pair surprisingly was notified they would be bussed to Lima for a flight out to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. They were scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. flight to Washington, D.C. Wednesday, with arrival about midnight.

DeLauter texted at about 11 p.m. central standard time that she and King had landed in Washington, D.C.!

They were hopeful for a flight to Omaha on Thursday afternoon. From there, hopes are to be back in Harlan soon.

