Two Weekends, Two Shows!

HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Theatre Department will be presenting two separate shows over the upcoming two weekends, offering theatre-goers a variety of performances including musical numbers and a comedy double feature.

First up is All Together Now on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the HCHS auditorium. HCHS Theatre will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing its own local production of Music Theatre International’s event celebrating local theatre.

The musical theatre revue is a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend across the world.

“The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy,” said show publicity.

Musical selections from such popular shows such as Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Mamma Mia and High School Musical to Annie, Come From Away, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Godspell, Matilda, American Idiot and A New World will be performed during Sunday’s show by the talented HCHS musicians.

Then, on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. at the auditorium, two, one-act plays will be presented. The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon will be followed by And Then There Was One.

Full article in the NA!