Understanding Grief
HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center is offering a series of grief classes designed to provide a safe and supportive atmosphere for individuals to share about their experience and to learn about the grief process.
The classes are being offered twice a year, and are geared toward adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Children’s or teen grief classes are offered as needed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the classes haven’t been held in person for more than a year, but are scheduled to return soon. The classes meet at Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan, one time per week for six weeks, for an hour and a half each time.
“We cover a lot of topics during these classes,” said Cathy Jensen, Myrtue Hospice Social Worker who leads the Understanding Your Grief classes.
