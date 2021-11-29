Understanding Grief

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center is offering a series of grief classes designed to provide a safe and supportive atmosphere for individuals to share about their experience and to learn about the grief process.

The classes are being offered twice a year, and are geared toward adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Children’s or teen grief classes are offered as needed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the classes haven’t been held in person for more than a year, but are scheduled to return soon. The classes meet at Myrtue Medical Center, Harlan, one time per week for six weeks, for an hour and a half each time.

“We cover a lot of topics during these classes,” said Cathy Jensen, Myrtue Hospice Social Worker who leads the Understanding Your Grief classes.

