REGIONAL -- Unique baby names are on the

rise, especially at Myrtue Medical Center this past year.

Only seven of the babies at Myrtue Medical Center from July 2020 through July 2021 were given one of the most popular baby names from 2020.

The list of most popular baby names is developed by the Social Security Administration.

The most popular female names for 2020 were: Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

The most popular male names for 2020 were: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Alexander.

Full article in the NA!