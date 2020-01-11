Unopposed races for auditor, sheriff, supervisor
COUNTY – Two K9 units serving Shelby County are helping keep the communities safe as the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office continues its enforcement on illegal drug activity within the county’s borders.
Sheriff Neil Gross is up for re-election on Tuesday’s general election ballot. He’s unopposed and is in his fourth year of service to the county’s residents. Being very aggressive in dealing with drug-related issues has been one of the keys to keeping residents safe, and having the K9 units in-house has been a tremendous help.
“Both have been a crucial part in helping control drug issues in our county,” said Gross.
