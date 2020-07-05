Untangling the Flag
HARLAN -- Russell Lacy climbs the Harlan Fire Department ladder truck to untangle the American flag just before the Celebration of Life Parade for Shelby County Sheriff Sergeant Donavon Dontje Saturday, May 2. The flag flew over Highway 44 in Harlan for the parade of vehicles to drive under. Dontje died April 16 unexpectedly.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)