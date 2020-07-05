Home / Home

Untangling the Flag

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:20am admin

HARLAN -- Russell Lacy climbs the Harlan Fire Department ladder truck to untangle the American flag just before the Celebration of Life Parade for Shelby County Sheriff Sergeant Donavon Dontje Saturday, May 2.  The flag flew over Highway 44 in Harlan for the parade of vehicles to drive under.  Dontje died April 16 unexpectedly.

