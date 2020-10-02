Unwavering support for Trump
HARLAN -- Pat Kenkel talks to a group at the Grove/Union/Washington/Westphalia precinct of the Republican Caucus in Shelby County Monday evening, Feb. 3. The caucus was held at Vet's Auditorium in Harlan. Kenkel and the group had just broken into small groups to talk about delegates.
