Update from HCS Supt. of Schools Lynn Johnson

HARLAN – School has been closed for a few weeks, and as of press morning, the Harlan Community Schools has plans to re-open on Wednesday, April 15.

A directive from President Donald Trump released Sunday evening, March 28, may change that. The president has directed social distancing initiatives to continue through the end of April, which likely will keep schools closed until April 30.

School officials said they are continuing to follow the guidelines that are presented by the Governor’s office, the Iowa Department of Education, the CDC, and the Iowa Department of Public Health. “If there is a need to close school for a longer period of time, we will reach out and keep all parties informed on the expanded course of action,” HCS Supt. of Schools Lynn Johnson to parents/guardians in a letter Friday, March 27.

In a statement over the weekend, Johnson said the district is working to address the needs of students. Johnson said, “With the closing of our schools, we are in the midst of creating a new ‘normal’ to address the needs of our kids during these unprecedented times.

“Our first priority is for the health and well-being of our students, staff, families, and communities. Our staff members and community volunteers have embraced this change and are working hard to prepare and deliver lunches, to provide learning opportunities, to disinfect and provide safe buildings, and to manage the business of the district during this closure. Everyone is stretching their ceiling to ensure that we can move forward effectively.

“As we move forward we will continue to grow and learn and change in order to respond to the identified needs in the best way possible. At Harlan Community Schools we reinforce with our students that there is no opponent to big for us, we are the Cyclones, we are the storm. Working together we will get the job done.”

