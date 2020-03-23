Updated isolation guidelines for Iowans announced

STATE -- On March 21, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health released updated isolation guidance for all Iowans. Residents are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in the following situations:

• Travel history anywhere outside of Iowa for vacation or business in the past 14 days

• Cruise travel history in the past 14 days

• If you live with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 or tested positive for COVID-19

These situations increase the probability of acquiring COVID-19 and increases the likelihood of spreading this illness in our community. If you meet the travel criteria listed above, isolation begins on the day you returned from your trip and ends 14 days after your return.

Stay Home

Individuals 60 years of age and older with underlying conditions should protect themselves from COVID-19 by staying home and avoiding crowds. This age group is more susceptible to severe illness because immune function declines with age.

Anyone who has mild respiratory symptoms or fever needs to stay home, rest, and recover using the following guidance:

• Stay home 72 hours after your fever resolves AND after respiratory symptoms resolve AND 7 days since the start of your symptoms.

Local Support-Social Distancing Options

Shelby County has many options for seniors to practice social distancing and still get food and other necessities.

Hy-Vee has the “Hy-Vee’s Aisles” program. It is available for online grocery orders so you can drive up and get the essentials you need.

The Shelby County COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster) is developing grocery delivery and ordering options to provide a social distancing option that limits exposure risks. Additionally, the Iowa Community Kitchen is offering a “Grab and Go” meal service every Monday for at-risk populations.