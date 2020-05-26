Updates from Shelby County Treasurer’s Office

COUNTY -- Governor Kim Reynolds’ Proclamation of Public Health Disaster Emergency extended deadlines for many of the driver’s license services Shelby County provides to May 27, 2020.

If the proclamation is not extended the following deadlines and alternative services to be aware of are as follows:

Driver’s License

• Many services are available online at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. These services include some online issuing, address changes, and remote issuance of lost licenses.

• If you are needing your first Iowa license or Iowa driver’s learning permit, these must be issued in person once the courthouse opens.

• REAL ID/DL enforcement date is postponed due to COVID-19 for one year to October 1, 2021. The gold star can be added with required documents for a $10.00 fee at a county or state driver’s license station at any time once business resumes.

• If your driver’s license expired on or after January 16, 2020, until the declared COVID-19 disaster is lifted by Iowa Governor Reynolds (currently May 27, 2020), your license/ID will remain valid to drive in the state of Iowa.

• You may be able to renew a driver’s license or Iowa-issued ID online at https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/Account/Login.

• You may qualify for a 6-month extension on your current license by submitting Iowa DOT form # 430027 online or print and mail or email it to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The form is available at https://iowadot.seamlessdocs.com/f/ApplforTempExtensionofLicense.

• The IDOT is offering parent-proctored driver’s permit testing services. Submit IDOT form 431508 at https://iowadot.seamlessdocs.com/f/ApptoProctorKnowledgeExam to the IDOT. The IDOT will contact the parent and child for testing.

• You may be able to upgrade your learner’s permit or intermediate license without a trip to see us. To find out if you’re eligible, go to https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/under-18.

Note: Response to some of these programs offered by the Iowa DOT have been overwhelming and they are working through all the applications, but please be patient. It could take 10-plus business days for application processing.

Property Tax and Vehicle Renewals

You can pay your property taxes or renew your vehicle registrations online at www.iowatreasurers.org, mail them to P.O. Box 110; Harlan, IA 51537 or drop them off in the drop box located outside the handicap entrance on the south side of the courthouse.

Delinquent Property Tax

Property taxes will not be charged the 1.5% delinquent interest for the months of April and May 2020. The Proclamation may be extended. The annual tax sale scheduled for June 15, 2020, will be either delayed to a future date as yet unknown or suspended until next June 2021.

Motor Vehicle Title Transfers

Please email the front and back of the title, along with the Bill of Sale and your phone number to cblum@shco.org. We will begin the process and be in contact with you for more information. If you purchased a vehicle between February 16 to present, please visit https://iowadot.gov/covid-19/pdfs/VS-AppendixA.pdf to determine when late penalties will begin to be assessed.

For all other services, please contact 712-755-5847 ext. 2 for property tax questions or 712-755-5898 ext. 3 for motor vehicle questions and they will provide you with further directions.