USDA grant could provide for street improvements
HARLAN – The City of Harlan is applying for grant monies from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Fund that, if approved, could help finance street improvement projects in the city.
The Harlan City Council this month approved a resolution calling for officials to sign all documents relating to the application.
Snyder & Associates, Atlantic, is being retained to provide preliminary grant services consisting of a preliminary engineering report with construction cost opinion, street improvement exhibit and other required USDA items.
