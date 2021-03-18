Utilities affecting county government

HARLAN – Shelby County’s government is hoping not to have to raise property taxes to offset costs associated with increased utility bills from the Harlan Municipal Utilities due to last month’s unprecedented cold weather.

Like other Harlan residents receiving their power purchase adjustments recently, Shelby County government also was hit with “sticker shock,” and is working to determine the best course of action to pay those bills without having to dip too far into reserves, and subsequently replenish those reserves with property tax monies.

“Like everybody else in town here, that week in February wasn’t good to everybody,” said supervisor Steve Kenkel. “It’s hard for everybody. Government entities have a budget and it’s blowing some of them out of the water.”

The secondary road department saw a bill of $9,918 this past month, as compared to $3,725 the month prior and under $2,000 the month before that.

“That cost was more than the previous four months put together,” said Kenkel.

The one-month bill for the courthouse building was 69 percent of its utilities budget for the year.

The county is asking HMU for relief in the form of allowing it to take advantage of budget billing for the future, and to extend the current fuel price adjustments into July of this year.

“The problem is when we get to the end of the year and that budget’s gone, the only thing we’ve got to fall back on is our reserves,” said Kenkel. “Our reserves are built with property taxes, and if we have to re-build those reserves back up, it’s a property tax increase.

“I want to avoid that as much as possible. I do not want to see property taxes go up because of this.”