Vaccinations Begin

REGIONAL -- The remaining health care public health workers in Shelby County were expected to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, as shipments of the Moderna vaccine made their way from pharmaceutical companies to states like Iowa and then to individual counties.

Next on the list will be long-term care facilities, where residents have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

While the general public is further down the priority list for the vaccine, local providers are urging everyone to consider vaccination when it’s their time. Dr. Scott Markham, Dr. Sarah Devine, and Dr. Tina Flores were among the first Shelby Countians to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23.