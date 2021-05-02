Vaccines for 75 and older begin

COUNTY -- Educators and persons aged 75 and older are receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations this week as local public health officials said Phase 1B of the vaccination program is getting under way in Shelby County.

Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine began last week in Iowa.

The first group will be the first responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers, as well as PK-12th grade school staff, early childhood education and childcare workers.

Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health currently has more than 600 reservations for the 75 and older population and they will honor their reservations first.

Anyone over 65 years of age and older that calls to reserve a vaccine will be added to the list based on when the request was received.

Officials said to keep in mind that the vaccine supply remains very limited and it will take some time to get everyone in Phase 1B vaccinated at current vaccine allocation rates.

Call 712-755-4406 to reserve a slot if you are 65 and older or are an essential frontline worker as identified in the Phase 1B infographic (see above).

Residents also can email Myrtue at vaccine@myrtuemedical.org and provide your name, phone number, date of birth, your address, and your eligibility criteria.

Unfortunately, the supply did not increase with the expansion of the Phase 1B population, officials said.

Medical personnel ask for patience as they work through this extensive Phase 1B population—both by age and frontline essential workers.

**If you are 75 and older and already called to place your name on the list, you DO NOT need to call again.