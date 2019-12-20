Van Baale recognized with lifesaving award
HARLAN – Harlan’s Matthew Van Baale was among 20 individuals recognized Tuesday, Dec. 10 by the state for heroic lifesaving efforts, during ceremonies held at the state capitol in Des Moines.
Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens honored heroic citizens and First Responders at the 2019 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony held in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95