Vandals deface grass on east side of high school

HARLAN – Vandals used a chemical-type substance to burn the grass on the east side of the high school building in Harlan, spelling out “2021” as well as a vulgar word in the grassy area near the practice football field.

HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson said the district has been in contact with the Harlan Police Department, which is investigating the vandalism incident.

“It is very disappointing that persons would have so little regard for their school, their community and for themselves that they would enact vandalism and/or engage in criminal mischief,” said Johnson.

The school is in the process of evaluating its camera security and unfortunately, this is one of the areas that currently does not have camera coverage, Johnson said.

The district plans to temporarily paint over the area and reseed, and then evaluate to determine if it needs to take more aggressive action.

Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is urged to contact the district at 755-2152 or the Harlan Police Department at 755-5151.