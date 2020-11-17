Home / Home

Veterans Day Eagle Dedication

Tue, 11/17/2020 - 8:37am admin

    AVOCA -- Jerry Conroy plays Taps during Veterans Day ceremonies at Eagles Landing Travel Plaza in Avoca.  American Legion Fred Funston Post #227 also held a flag-raising ceremony at the facility, as part of a dedication event for the new owners of the travel plaza.

