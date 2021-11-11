VFW, auxiliary host veterans breakfast

HARLAN – Each year since 2005, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #941 have hosted the Harlan community’s Veteran’s Breakfast.

The event is intended to bring about awareness, provide outreach and raise funds for annual undertakings.

VFW officials said much like many events over the past 18 months last year’s event was cancelled, but this year’s event will be held as scheduled on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 7 a.m.-noon at Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium in Harlan.

Harlan’s Jim Shelton said the VFW is one of the oldest organizations in the world designed to serve the needs of citizens who have joined the military and then gone off to foreign countries to protect the interests of the United States.

