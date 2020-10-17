Home / Home

Vikings fall to Riverside 53-12

Sat, 10/17/2020 - 11:46am admin
The AHSTW Vikings saw their football season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs Friday night, dropping a decisive 53-12 decision to the Oakland (Riverside) Bulldogs.
 
Full article and more photos in the Tribune available Monday afternoon, but here are a few highlights.
 
Congratulations Vikings on a great season!

 

