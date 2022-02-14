Villa Dance performs at Exira/EH-K halftime
ELK HORN -- A standing room only crowd turned out Friday, Feb. 4 for the halftime performance of Villa Dance at the Exira/EH-K girls and boys basketball games.
Each year students from the dance troupe, comprised of dancers from across southwest Iowa including Atlantic, Elk Horn, Kimballton and Exira to name a few, perform at halftime of ball games in the region.
Putting on their best moves at Elk Horn were: Brielynn; Brianna, Destiny, Kyra, and Lillian; and Gracie.
