Villa Dance performs at Exira/EH-K halftime

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 9:39am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    ELK HORN -- A standing room only crowd turned out Friday, Feb. 4 for the halftime performance of Villa Dance at the Exira/EH-K girls and boys basketball games.
    Each year students from the dance troupe, comprised of dancers from across southwest Iowa including Atlantic, Elk Horn, Kimballton and Exira to name a few, perform at halftime of ball games in the region.
    Putting on their best moves at Elk Horn were:  Brielynn; Brianna, Destiny, Kyra, and Lillian; and Gracie.

