Virtual Hello from HCES staff
HARLAN -- Harlan Community Elementary Schools staff put together a “virtual hello” to their students Friday, April 3, showing them how much they love and miss working with them in the classroom.
Elementary Guidance Counselor Courtney King Crum published the final product Friday.
All teaching staff at HCS continue to offer enrichment opportunities for students through online learning efforts.
Follow this link to see the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vdi3CALpncI&feature=youtu.be
