VIRTUAL STATE CONTEST FOR MARCHING CYCLONES!

HARLAN – The 2020 State Marching Band Contest is taking on a different flavor this year as high school bands statewide began submitting their shows virtually this week to the Iowa High School Music Association for judging.

Bill Kearney, director of the Harlan Community High School Marching Cyclones, said the band filmed its show last Saturday. This year definitely has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, including not being able to perform at state contest in person.