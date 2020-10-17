Virtual State Contest for Marching Cyclones
HARLAN – The 2020 State Marching Band Contest is taking on a different flavor this year as high school bands statewide began submitting their shows virtually this week to the Iowa High School Music Association for judging.
Bill Kearney, director of the Harlan Community High School Marching Cyclones, said the band filmed its show last Saturday. This year definitely has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, including not being able to perform at state contest in person.
“We are blessed to even have a marching season,” Kearney admitted. “Thanks to the support of our wonderful administration…they have given the allowances to our band staff which has provided the band students a safe, fun and memorable marching band experience.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
