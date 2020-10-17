Virtual State Contest for Marching Cyclones



The Harlan Community Cyclones Marching Band has had a successful season, performing at pre-game and halftime of home football games. This year the state marching contest is being held virtually, and the band recorded its show last Saturday to be sent in to the Iowa High School Music Association to be judged.



The band performs during halftime of last week’s home game.



(Photos by Mike Oeffner)

Caitlin Clemons performs