The Voice of the Cyclones

HARLAN – The most well-known phrase heard on KNOD-FM Radio during most Harlan Community football games the past three decades has its roots dating back to an early 1990s Saturday morning wrap-up interview sports director Ron Novotny held with then head coach Curt Bladt.

These popular weekend conversations about the game the prior night have had Cyclone fans tuning in to 105.3 FM every Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. for more than 33+ years.

It doesn’t matter where Coach Bladt, or now his son, Todd - the current head coach - happen to be at the time…..they always have called in to talk with Ron.

“Every Saturday morning (Curt) would call me from somewhere,” Ron recalled. “He made sure wherever he was, he’d call me. Todd has taken over and does the same thing.”

Like the time Curt and his wife, Jill, were heading to Duluth, MN to watch Todd play ball one very snowy Saturday. They searched along the way somewhere north of the border, looking for a phone.

“He couldn’t find a phone booth inside, so he found one of those outside booths, you know you drive up to with your car?,” Ron explained. “He couldn’t reach it so he had to stand out in a snowstorm; do the interview from that phone booth.

“That’s the type of guy he is. He was going to get it done.”

Curt remembers those days. He made it a point to call Ron no matter where he was traveling or how late he was up studying film from Friday night. “I always had to talk with Ron on Saturday morning, and you can’t believe where I talked to him from,” Curt joked. “We would be going to Todd’s games at South Dakota, which was a short trip, and I could usually (take Ron’s call) in the morning and we could still get there, but when (Todd) was going up to Mankato and places like that, we’d call him on the road.

“That was always an interesting thing to have happen, and it was always a pleasure to talk with him on those nice early Saturday morning calls… especially since we had probably been up ’til three or four o’clock in the morning doing scout tapes. It was a good deal.”

