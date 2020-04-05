Volunteers needed; sign up at i-SERV

STATE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking volunteers to step up and help out during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting they head to the Iowa Statewide Registry of Volunteers (i-SERVE) to sign up for service.

According to the online registry website, individuals wishing to volunteer in the event of a large scale disaster or public health emergency can do so. As of April 1, 2020, there are 3,524 volunteers registered in i-SERV. i-SERV is a federal effort to coordinate and assemble volunteers for all types of emergencies.

Reynolds touted the volunteer effort during a recent news conference.

Shelby County residents interested in serving in a volunteer role during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opening efforts are encouraged to consider signing up. According to i-SERV, the on-line registration includes questions about basic personal information and professional skills. Volunteers have the ability to decide travel distance and length of deployment.

Based on the information provided, public health officials will identify and contact those individuals suited to fill the specific volunteer roles needed in an emergency. Once contacted, volunteers will be given information about where they are needed, the duties they will perform, and the option to accept or decline the opportunity.

i-SERV membership and volunteer activities are in addition to, and should not interfere with, any professional or volunteer commitments an individual may have already established.

Officials said it’s also very important to keep the i-SERV database up to date. Address, contact or other changes in personal information should be submitted to i-SERV as soon as they occur.

To learn more, head to www.iaserv.org.