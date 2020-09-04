Volunteers sew masks for healthcare workers

HARLAN -- When the request went out for help in making masks to help keep healthcare workers safe and healthy at Myrtue Medical Center, volunteers stepped up in a big way. And they are continuing to step up each day using their sewing skills to help others during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. (Sarah) Devine and I were talking about what could be done to help with the shortage of supplies, especially masks. We talked about the “old days” when cloth masks were all that were used. That is where it began for us. Dr. Devine is very talented and returned to work the next day with a mask that she made. From there we began our endeavor,” said MMC LPN Michelle Sorensen.

“The overall goal with this project is to extend the use of our PPE’s (personal protective equipment). We will cover the PPE with the cloth mask which will protect it and allow us to extend the use. If the curve comes as we are potentially expecting we will need every mask. If we are blessed enough to miss the curve, we will send our supplies to other places that may be in need, whether that be locally, nationally, or even another country.”

More than 500 homemade masks had been donated to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan as of March 30 with hundreds more expected to be donated in the next week. As of Friday, April 3 that number of donated masks totalled 1,000 all in a 10 day span.

“We are so grateful to be part of a community that supports each other!” said Dr. Devine.

Who is volunteering to make these masks? Anybody who can sew from youth in 4-H groups and Girl Scouts to senior citizens. Organizers say they can’t begin to guess the total number of volunteers working on this project - there are so many.

Sorensen continued, “People are responding to our call in a way we could have never expected. It’s been incredibly humbling, and I shake my head at times and the tears just flow, people are so generous. We have been blessed beyond anything we could have ever asked for.”

The women said many local church groups, quilting groups, individuals, including people who used to live here have been helping, whether it be sewing, donating fabric or elastic, or spreading the word.

They said there are even groups from out of state making it their mission and mailing masks. Not only are people sewing, many local businesses have donated materials for the cause, Variety Distributors and Roger Rust. The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry has become a drop off point for masks, and along with Myrtue Medical, give frequent updates on needs and progress.

“Others who have donated supplies for MMC are Pat and Amy Hoffmann, Dave and Ruth Hoffmann your generosity we will never be able to repay. In addition to sewing we have some very special people who are working on this project to help coordinate and field emails, phone calls, etc. Thank you, Becky Chipman and Julienne Ferry, you all hold a very special place in our hearts...” commented Devine and Sorensen.

They say it is hard to know how many masks may be needed. Organizers say any extra masks will be distributed to local EMS, pharmacies, nursing homes and neighboring hospitals.

Harlanite Becky Chipman is helping to get the word out to the community about the need for homemade masks. Chipman sent out the following information to churches and others along with a hyperlink with a video for making the masks and a pattern drawn and written out by Julienne Ferry.

“We are in uncharted territory, doing our part to help by staying home, yet wishing there was more we could do. This is an opportunity for us to do our part to help others do their jobs safely. Our medical community is doing all they can to be prepared for COVID-19, and is sending out a call for more masks. Dr. Sarah Devine, and her nurse, Michelle Sorensen, have researched and found a pattern for masks, based on CDC requirements, approved for use by Infection Control at Myrtue, and meets state requirements. Please consider sewing masks, if you are able. If you don’t sew, there are ways you can help: provide fabric or elastic you might have in your home, forward this information to someone you know who does sew, and most importantly, we can all pray.”

There is also a small group of volunteers making and altering gowns for health-care workers. Chipman said Friday morning that residents in the community inquiring about masks for their personal use could check with their churches as many people sew and quilt or check out how-to videos online at https://youtu.be/b6ADNMFRzIM or https://youtu.be/CbRsb0T7Oz8.

The ladies say the goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy and they ask that people continue to make masks and drop them off at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry (1901 Hawkeye Ave.) in Harlan not at MMC due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Here is a link for those masks https://buttoncounter.com/mask+&submit=Searchcom/?s=Face+mask+&submit=Se...