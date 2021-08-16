Vote likely November 2 on disposal of telecom

HARLAN – A reluctant Harlan Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Thursday, Aug. 12 approving a resolution taking initial action regarding the potential discontinuance and disposal by sale of the HMU Communications Utility.

Action comes approximately 10 months following submission of a petition to the Harlan City Council with 113 signatures from Harlan citizens requesting a public vote to dispose of the utility.

With the filing of the petition, it set in motion an extensive procedure specifically spelled out in Iowa Code that will culminate with a vote of the public on the proposed disposal and sale. After the HMU action Thursday, the Harlan City Council now is expected, as early as tonight’s (Tuesday, Aug. 17) council meeting, to set November 2 as the date for the vote.

Steve Nadel, Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., legal counsel for HMU, said the utilities has been diligent in completing all necessary steps as required by law, such as obtaining numerous appraisals, determining fair market value, consideration of alternatives to sale, and conducting a full inventory, financial statements and rate schedules.

All of the information will be posted on the HMU website for public view in full transparency, he said. A summary of the proposal will be the first item citizens can read, and it outlines exactly why the disposal vote is being held.

